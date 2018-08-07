Humboldt Elks Lodge collects school supplies for Night Out

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Although school in Humboldt started on Aug. 1, Sharlice McLin says there are still students in the community who need school supplies.

“If the whole community of Humboldt can donate school supplies for the kids to have, to come down here and pick out their own school supplies, free school supplies to go back to school and have,” she said.

Sharlice McLin and the Elks Lodge invited the police department, the fire department and the National Guard to come out and play with these kids so that they can build a relationship with each other.

“We are all coming together to donate school supplies for the kids,” she said.

They will also have a night of fun and games set up for the students. “Have fun, enjoy yourself, relax, let your hair down. I mean, just have fun. For one night, just have fun,” she said.

McLin says a field is ready for the kids to come out and play kickball, knockerball, basketball and have water balloon tosses with each other to really come out and enjoy the evening.

“Kids are active. They’re doing something positive. They’re not running the streets. They’re not out here doing something that they have no business doing, so if we find these kids something to do, that’ll help a whole lot,” she said.

And she has a message for the community to encourage the students.

“Light the community up, light the city up. Just turn your porch light on and let’s do this,” she said.

The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Elks Lodge in Humboldt.