Humboldt parents and students celebrate Night Out

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–People in one local community came together for a big night.

Community members celebrated Night Out in Humboldt at Elks Lodge Tuesday night. A community organization called “Elks” gave students free school supplies for the first-time event.

“It’s important for the simple fact of to show the kids how to act in public and get along with each other have fun without any nonsense or violence and just have a good time,” said Darryl Nash, organizer of the Nigh Out event.

Guests also enjoyed Bar-B-Que. They hope to host another event in the Fall.