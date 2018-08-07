Investigators looking into death of man hit by train in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.–A West Tennessee man is dead after being hit by a train late Monday night in Tipton County.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Allen Winfrey, 36, of Newbern was killed around 10:45 p.m., Monday in Covington.

According to a news release, Canadian National Railway personnel told investigators Winfrey was on the tracks when he was hit.

Winfrey’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 475-3300.