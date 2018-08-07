Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, August 7th

Only a few isolated showers have popped up over West Tennessee today but the wetter weather is still to come with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday.

TONIGHT

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop only to the lower and middle 70s but with a 50% chance for rain. Showers could end up being heavy at times and some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning but the overall risk for severe weather is low. If any thunderstorms become strong, the main threat is for damaging winds in the part of West Tennessee highlighted under a marginal risk.

It’ll be cloudy with passing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday as West Tennessee has a 50% chance for rain. It won’t be raining all day but some thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours. Temperatures will be kept to the middle 80s at the warmest part of the afternoon. Be on the look out for ponding on roads too as some of this heavy rain could pile up quickly. The cold front will continue to move through West Tennessee on Thursday bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com