Mostly Sunny Hot And Humid, Chance Of Storms Tonight

Weather Update–

Mostly Sunny, Hot And Humid again today for most of West Tennessee. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and 80s this morning. We’ll be just about as warm as yesterday with a high around 94°F. Heat index will be at or just above 100°F at the warmest point of the day. This afternoon there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms again. These in particular will be driven primarily due to the heating of the afternoon. We remain on the northern edge of the SW extension of the Bermuda high pressure ridge. Tonight however, the main westerlies associated with a surface cold front will sag south towards West Tennessee this will bring a much more organized chance of thunderstorms initially to northwest Tennessee, then gradually the rest of the area during the overnight and early morning hours Wednesday.

