TBI names new Deputy Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has named a new Deputy Director of the TBI.

TBI Director David B. Rausch announced the decision Tuesday morning, naming Brad Nealon, a Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Division in East Tennessee.

Nealon is a 14-year veteran of the TBI and has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience.

Nealon joined the TBI in 2004 after working with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was the Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy from 1998 to 2004.

Nealon will begin his new duties on Aug. 20.