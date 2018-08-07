West Tennessee Healthcare Dementia Experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare will host a Dementia Experience simulation on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the J.W. Barnes Conference Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The program is hosted by West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services Department, West Tennessee Neuroscience and Spine Center, along with the Alzheimer’s Community of West Tennessee, Americare, Home Instead Senior Care and Tennessee Health Management.

The event is open to the public.

The Dementia Experience simulation is designed to give participants insight into symptoms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

The program offers answers for caregivers and family members to give a better understanding of daily care.

To register for the event, contact West Tennessee Healthcare Senior Services by calling (731) 541-8757 or by email at Regina.Smith@wth.org. Registration is required and space is limited.