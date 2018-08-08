Anna Mae Burgess

Funeral services for Anna Mae Burgess, age 86, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM at East Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Isaiah Chapel Church Cemetery. Mrs. Burgess passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, August 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Burgess will lie-in-state on Friday, August 10, 2018 at East Jackson Church of Christ from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.