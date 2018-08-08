Bettie Jean Sanders

Funeral services for Bettie Jean Sanders, age 82, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Sanders passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 10, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Sanders will lie in state Saturday morning at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

