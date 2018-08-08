Chance for Rain Persists Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 8th

After a wet start this morning West Tennessee will remain in a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday. In fact, there is a chance for rain on each one of the 7 days ahead in the forecast. So far, we’ve ended up with around a half inch of rain more or less, but there’s more to come!

TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures will drop only to the lower and middle 70s with a 50% chance for rain. Locally heavy down pours and a few thunderstorms producing frequent lightning are possible but the overall risk for severe weather is low.

Expect yet another cloudy day tomorrow with passing showers and thunderstorms as West Tennessee has a 60% chance for more rain. Some thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours but like today, high temperatures will be kept to the middle 80s in the afternoon – much cooler than average for this time of year. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures warming up. Nevertheless, most of West Tennessee should stay in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the day for the next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

