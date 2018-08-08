Dozens learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disease, there is currently no cure for the disease, so that is why were are here,” Bailey Jones, Walk Manager, said.

Dozens of people turned out to the Old Country Store Wednesday to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We come together every year to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and that’s why we do the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Jones said.

The walk benefits the Alzheimer Association. They raise money and awareness for the disease.

Dana Crotts works for senior solutions home care. She says the disease not only affects the person who has it but those around them.

“The family is struggling with them waking up to a new day every day and not remembering their family and loved ones,” she said.

Wednesday’s luncheon gave people a chance to learn how they can participate in the annual fundraiser.

Organizers hope events like these will make talking about Alzheimer’s easier for families and patients.

“And the more awareness that we’re bringing and every dollar that we’re raising is getting us one step closer to ending it,” Jones said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be on Union University’s campus on Sep. 29 starting at 8 a.m. with a goal of raising $88,000.

For more information or to sign up for the walk head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.