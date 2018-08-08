Football teams battling not only opposing teams, but the heat and humidity

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the high school football season quickly approaches, the cleats hit the ground, and the sweat starts to pour.

That’s why staying hydrated becomes the key to injury prevention.

“A regular person is going to drink your eight, eight-ounce glasses of water, I tell them to double that,” athletic trainer Retta Riley said. “We’re out here, it’s hot, the heat index is way up and they’re going to sweat it out more than anybody else is going to.”

But unfortunately, not all players get the memo.

“They don’t hydrate themselves early enough, you need to start two or three days in advance, you cannot wait until that night,” Referee Marty Clements said.

Clements who’s been a referee for 46 years, said he often sees a lot of players go down early in the season due to heat illnesses, such as cramps. That’s where a mandatory timeout comes into play, allowing players to rehydrate.

“I would rather take a three-minute break than three days later go to a funeral for someone because of heat safety,” Clements said.

That’s also why Riley stresses hydrating and eating right to her athletes.

“It’s just like putting gas in a car, if we’re not hydrated, our car will not run if we don’t have gas, same thing with your body,” Riley said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 88 percent of football players heat illnesses occur in August. This stems from the lack of fluids in their body, causing poor performance.

“His body again is trying to shut down, it’s trying to tell him we don’t have enough fuel, we don’t have enough to be able to perform the way you want to,” Riley stated.

So as they say without work, there’s no play, and without water, there’s no work.

Riley also said there’s also no sympathy when a player goes down with cramps in the middle of a game.

“I don’t have any sympathy, I’ll send you over to the water, we’ll get you cooled off, we’ll get you some water but I’m probably going to send you back out to play some more,” Riley said.