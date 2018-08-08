Fresh Peach Cobbler
Submitted by: Kim Christian
2 1/2 cups Fresh Peaches, peeled/sliced
2/3 cup of white sugar
3 Tablespoons Butter, melted
1 cup water
Put in pan, heat to boil, cut off heat.
Leave on burner cooking down while making batter.
Batter:
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup All Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 Tablespoons Butter, melted
2/3 cup Milk
Mix together all batter ingredients, adding water if needed to get to a stirrable/pourable, yet still thick, consistency. Pour into greased baking dish. Pour heated fruit over batter. Bake on 350 degrees, until golden brown, about 45-50 minutes.
Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, or by itself.
If you like it very sweet, add 1/4 cup of sugar to each stage. (I cut mine back)
*You may substitute self-rising flour for all purpose flour, baking powder, and salt.
*For gluten free, substitue any gluten free flour for the allpurposed flour only, and add heavy cream to thin instead of water, making sure to add at least 1/2 cup.