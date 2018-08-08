Fresh Peach Cobbler

Submitted by: Kim Christian

2 1/2 cups Fresh Peaches, peeled/sliced

2/3 cup of white sugar

3 Tablespoons Butter, melted

1 cup water

Put in pan, heat to boil, cut off heat.

Leave on burner cooking down while making batter.

Batter:

1/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup All Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 Tablespoons Butter, melted

2/3 cup Milk

Mix together all batter ingredients, adding water if needed to get to a stirrable/pourable, yet still thick, consistency. Pour into greased baking dish. Pour heated fruit over batter. Bake on 350 degrees, until golden brown, about 45-50 minutes.

Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, or by itself.

If you like it very sweet, add 1/4 cup of sugar to each stage. (I cut mine back)

*You may substitute self-rising flour for all purpose flour, baking powder, and salt.

*For gluten free, substitue any gluten free flour for the allpurposed flour only, and add heavy cream to thin instead of water, making sure to add at least 1/2 cup.