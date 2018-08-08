Local leaders met in Jackson for strong communities pilot program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders learned how to use their strengths to attract industry.

About 20 chamber directors from across West Tennessee met in Jackson Wednesday for a strong communities pilot program.

The workshop teaches people their strengths and weaknesses.

Participants say the goal is to make communities more vibrant.

“Find the strengths in the community. Utilize those strengths to the optimum efficiency and move West Tennessee forward,” Joe Barker said.

Organizers say USDA funding paid for the workshop.

They plan to have another one in October.