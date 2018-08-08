Michael Dewayne Morton

Funeral services for Michael Dewayne Morton, age 35, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Morton passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Morton will lie-in-state Thursday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922