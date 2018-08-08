Mugshots : Madison County : 8/07/18 – 8/08/18

1/16 Angela Long Theft over $1000

2/16 Andrea Marino Theft over $1000

3/16 Brakiya Champion Domestic vandalism

4/16 Courtney Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/16 Daricus Harvey Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, failure to comply

6/16 Garrett Hopkins Driving under the influence, underage consumption, leaving the scene of accident

7/16 Gregory Laster Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/16 Jarvis Tyson Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Jerald Tomblin Public intoxication, criminal trespass

10/16 Jessie York Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/16 Kevin Farris Burglary of motor vehicle-parts, theft over $1,000, evading arrest

12/16 Luis Vargas Simple domestic assault



13/16 Martegas Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/16 Quintarius White Violation of probation

15/16 Raymond Stewart Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/16 William Ellison Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/08/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.