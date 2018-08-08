Shelly Ann Cole Clark

Funeral services for Shelly Ann Cole Clark “Blackie”, age 63, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 3:30 PM at New Greater Bethel AME Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Clark passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, August 8, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Clark will lie-in-state at New Greater Bethel AME Church on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 2:30 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.