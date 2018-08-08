Vehicle hits Jackson Krystal’s, driver in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police responded to a report of someone hitting the Krystal’s building with a car early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle hit the Krystal’s restaurant at 12 Stonebridge Blvd. and left the scene, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police say the suspect was located at Jackson General Hospital North later on.

The driver was arrested for DUI, and a passenger in the car was treated for a head injury, according to Jackson police.

The Krystal’s building sustained heavy damage. Police say employees were in the building at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver has not been formally charged at this time.