Barbara Hinson

Barbara Hinson passed away on August 6, 2018 after a short illness with her family by her side.

Barbara was born and raised in Hardeman, County. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Maie Rhodes. She was a 1974 graduate of Bolivar Central High School. She grew up in the Teague area where her parents ran a grocery store.

Barbara worked at the local television stations for over 12 years and had spent the last 19 years working in accounting until 2014 when she retired to stay home and be a full-time grandmother to her grandson Mason.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years Tim Hinson of Jackson, TN and 2 sons Clay (Jennifer) Hinson of Tuscaloosa, AL, Kyle (Stephanie) Hinson of Blue Goose, TN and her grandson Mason Hinson of Blue Goose, TN. She has 1 brother Elen (Brenda) Rhodes of Hohenwald. She also has dozens of nephews and nieces.

At her request there will be a memorial service at Arrington Funeral Directors on August 12 ,2018. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 pm and the memorial service will start at 2:00 pm with Claude Johnson Jr. officiating.

The family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her name to the Kirkland Cancer Center Jackson, TN.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the whole staff at the Kirkland Cancer Center and to the Hospice staff.