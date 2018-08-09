Christy Palmer Hawkins

Christy Palmer Hawkins, age 46 of Camden, TN passed away Sunday, August 6, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. Ms. Hawkins was born on October 3, 1971 in Camden, TN. She was a EMT with West Tennessee Healthcare, an LPN and Baptist in faith. She was an EMT for 13 years with Medical Center EMS.



Preceded in death by her father, Donald Aaron Palmer; grandparents, Bill & Blondell Arnold, Aaron & Frances Palmer; a cousin, Angela Barner; and niece, Caylee Palmer



Suvived by: Mother: Kathy Arnold Palmer of Camden, TN, Sons: Taylor Watson of Portland, Trenton Siler of Camden, TN, Tristan Hawkins of Camden, TN, Daughter: Trinity “L.B” Richardson of Camden, TN, Sisters: Jessica (Kelly) Bell of Holladay, TN, Jennifer (Tom) Hannah of New Johnsonville, TN, Nephews: Keleb Bell, Dalton Hannah

Nieces: Alivia Hannah, Kaitlyn Bell, Karleigh Bell, Gracie Hannah.



Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden, TN with Bro. Mark Smothers officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Camden, TN.



Visitation with the Hawkins family will be Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 AM and continue until service at 1:00 PM.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oakdale Funeral Home to help with final expenses.