Company donates $20k worth of food

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — “This is amazing. This is gonna help our monthly distribution alot,” Barbra Mullikan, a volunteer with Bags of Hope at First United Methodist Church, said.

Four organizations are getting a big donation to help people in need, $5,000 worth of food for each organization. Dot Foods in Dyersburg is making the donation as part of their neighbor to neighbor program.

“The program for the company has been around since 2010,” Chad Webb, HR Manager at DOT Foods, said. “And being in food, food being our business, we want to make sure we help to prevent the aspect of people being hungry.”

Each group has to be a part of the Feeding America Food Pantry to qualify for the donation.

Francene Epley works volunteers at the Salvation Army in Dyersburg and says the food will go toward their weekly meals.

“We serve approximately 2,000 hot meals a month, we have a hot meal five days a week.”

Cindy Brabec is a volunteer for Bags of Hope at the First United Methodist Church in Ripley, Tennessee.

“Fantastic, we were amazed when we got the phone call, but also so pleased because that food is gonna go to families that need it,” she said.

Brabec says they serve about 300 families every month.

Robert Craig is the Executive Director for Reelfoot Rural Ministries in northwest Tennessee and says they will use the donation for two main purposes.

“It’ll be split between our backpack program that we use to feed children in the Lake County School System, the poorest county in Tennessee, and then it’ll be used in our grocery ministry where we serve over 3,500 families year,” he said.

And the fourth recipient is the Pavilion of Hope Church in Dyersburg.

“There are also other churches in our community that have smaller pantries that we love to give our overflow to so that they can reach other families as well that we may not be able to,” America Quinn, the food bank coordinator, said.

Dot Foods hopes they’ll be able to find other organizations in and around Dyersburg to donate to in the years to come.