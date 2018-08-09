Drought Conditions Worsen in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 9th

After another wet morning, we’ve been mostly dry this afternoon save for a few isolated heavy downpours in northwest Tennessee. This will likely be the way the rest of the evening and overnight pans out with stray rain leading to a mainly dry morning on Friday. The latest drought monitor was published today reflecting data from Tuesday, July 31st to this past Tuesday, August 7th. It shows the abnormally dry conditions have spread farther east in West Tennessee with a severe drought taking shape in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. Hopefully you’ve been able to get some rain since then but the chance for more showers is looking lower this weekend.

TONIGHT

West Tennessee has a 30% chance for stray showers and thunderstorms overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the start of Friday morning.

Skies will continue to be cloudy on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of West Tennessee will be dry but where those showers form, there could be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Keep an ear out for thunder! It’ll be warmer tomorrow with breaks of sunshine toward the later hours of the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

