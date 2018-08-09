Dyer County deputy dies after Wednesday crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box has confirmed a deputy injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 412 has died from his injuries.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clint Wallace, 39, of Dyersburg, died after his Ford F150 went off Highway 412 after running off the side of the road, hitting a guardrail and rolling multiple times.

A THP report says Wallace was ejected from the truck.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said Wednesday that the deputy was taken to a Jackson hospital by ambulance because a medical helicopter could not land due to the weather. Sheriff Box later said the deputy had been transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Box says the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office expects to release more information later today.