Five board members say their goodbyes at the Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting was an emotional one Thursday; the final one for five members who have chosen to retire.

“Met a lot of people, made a lot of friends; hopefully I’ve made a difference in the life of a lot of students,” said retiring board member David Clift.

They were honored by both State Representative Jimmy Eldridge and Superintendent Eric Jones, sharing some tough decisions they’ve had to make over the years, as well as some they are proud of.

“You know, “Vision 2020″ was certainly something that we worked on for over 18 months. That was not an easy vote,” said retiring board member Dave Bratcher.

Outgoing board member Bob Alvey offered this advice to the five new board members.

“Any day I ever got discouraged being a school board member, I would just go visit a school and go in a classroom, and it was kind of like being out on water with no wind and a sailboat, and your sail just gets filled back up,” said retiring board member Bob Alvey.

In Thursday’s meeting, the board approved fundraising to build a new softball field house at South Side High School and discussed resolving a phone issue at the bus garage.

“We want parents to know that if they try to call, please keep trying or call our central office here,” Alvey said. “It’s not that no one’s there and not answering, it’s just we’ve had some issues.”

And what’s next on the agenda for retiring members?

“I’m going to take a nap,” joked Clift.

All five newly elected school board members were in attendance, Thursday. They will be hosting the discussion with the rest of their team at the next school board meeting on September 13 at 5:30 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.