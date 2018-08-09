Kay Webb

Kay Webb of Paris, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Her funeral service will be Friday, August 10, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Farmer of Bethany Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 P.M. Friday, prior to the service.

Kay Webb was born January 6, 1947 in Henry County, TN to the late Henry Edgar Matheny and the late Corinne Jackson Matheny. She is survived by a sister, Dianne “Faye” Duke of Puryear; two nephews: Russell (Carol) Duke and Chris (Renee) Duke; four great nieces, one great nephew, one great-great nephew, and numerous cousins.

Ms. Webb was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and worked for many years at Matheny’s Day Care Center. She enjoyed reading and country music.