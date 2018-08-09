Madison County Sheriff holds community meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Madison County Sheriff John Mehr hosted his first community meeting since his re-election.

The sheriff’s department representatives invited members of the community to hear an update regarding the recent move to the new office location in West Madison County.

They also discussed progress on the new jail and listened to any concerns or issues from meeting attendees.

“It’s everybody working together and everybody has to learn the art of the solution in this country today and if we’re not, we’re never going to get anything done,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

If you missed this community meeting, you can attend September 6th at East Union Ruritan Club or September 20th at Wards Grove Baptist Church.