Rain Chances Are Higher Today And Friday

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Thursday, August 9th

After a wet start this morning West Tennessee will remain under a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Be careful picking up the kids from school this afternoon as storms will be scattered about. In fact, there is a chance for rain on each one of the 7 days ahead in the forecast. So far, we’ve ended up with around a half inch of rain more or less, but there’s more to come!

TODAY

Expect another cloudy day today with passing showers and thunderstorms as West Tennessee has a 60% chance for more rain. It won’t be raining all day, and not everyone will get rain today, but some thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours. High temperatures will be kept to the middle 80s in the this afternoon – much cooler than average for this time of year!

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures warming up. Nevertheless, most of West Tennessee should stay in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the day for the next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com