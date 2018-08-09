Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, the dominant ABC Station in West Tennessee has an opening for a full-time Sports Anchor/MMJ/Producer. This position`s duties include handling coverage of high school, college, community and other sports stories for our daily sportscasts and website. Candidates must have a strong on-air presentation, positive attitude and good work ethic.

The successful candidate must be willing to go above and beyond to cover sports stories throughout our market, while also ensuring we own special events such as our High School Football show. This is a Monday–Friday position which requires the person to be a one person Sports Department.

Qualified candidates need at least one year of experience anchoring and reporting local sports. A degree in journalism, communication or related field is required. Must have a good driving record and be able to work a flexible schedule. E-mail resumes, salary requirements and a link of your reel to ssanders@wbbjtv.com. You can also mail a copy of your resume and reel to:

Stan Sanders

News Director/WBBJ-TV

346 Muse St., Jackson, TN 38301

Jackson Telecasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.