TBI pauses to remember fallen agent killed in the line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pauses Thursday to remember an agent killed in the line of duty.

Employees with the TBI remembered Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier, who died during an undercover drug operation in north Jackson two years ago.

The TBI said on its Twitter account that they stopped at 1:55 p.m. to remember a friend, coworker and incredible special agent.

Frazier was shot and killed on Brianfield Cove on August 9, 2016.

Brenden Burns is charged in connection with Frazier’s death and is scheduled to return to court August 21.