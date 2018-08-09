USJ opens new academic center on campus

JACKSON, Tenn.–The University School of Jackson celebrates a new building opening on campus.

The school held a ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the opening of its new academic center on campus.

Head of school Stuart Hirstein said the center is open to students from Pre-K through 12th grade, as well as the public,

and uses new techniques to help students with learning differences.

“It’s just working with kids, at different times in there lives, kids have different needs. We’re gonna fulfill their needs in this center,”

said Hirstein.

Hirstein said the center will also be open after school hours. He said the school has been working to create the center for five years.