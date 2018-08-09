William Kenneth ‘Ken’ Frensley

William Kenneth “Ken” Frensley, age 71 of Henry, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Collins of New Life Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Manleyville Road. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Saturday prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be James Frensley, Benjamin Frensley, Eli Frensley, Erick Cendejas, Daniel Cendejas, and Jared Frensley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffery H. Frensley, Jeffery A. Baker, and Jesse Carvalho.

William Kenneth Frensley was born February 14, 1947 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late William Allen Frensley and the late Hazel Claudine Toler Frensley. On November 27, 1965 he married Pauline Deloris Inglis Frensley and she survives in Henry, Tennessee.

Ken Frensley is also survived by a daughter, Brenda (Tony) Willoughby of Buchanan; three sons: James William Frensley of Henry, Benjamin Ray (Shelly) Frensley of Henry, and Eli Allen (Shannon) Frensley of Port St. Lucie, FL; three sisters: Ellen (Andy) Tabada, of Huntingdon, TN, Joyce (Al) Santana of Galt, CA, and Sherri Frensley of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren: Erick, Daniel and Sarah Cendejas, and Jared and Brooklyn Frensley; and two great grandchildren: Judah and Tomlynn Cendejas.

Besides his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Earl Frensley; and three brothers: Charles Randall Frensley, Jeffery Hugh Frensley, and James Allen Frensley.

Ken Frensley was an HM3 in the U.S. Navy serving in the Vietnam era. He graduated from the California Missionary Baptist Institute in Bellflower, CA in 1975 and was the city bus manager for 6 years in Napa, CA. Locally and in California he worked as an over-the-road truck driver.