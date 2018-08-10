Clint Alan Wallace

Clint Alan Wallace, 37, of Dyersburg, TN, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 9, at Regional One in Memphis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Dyer County High School.

The burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Dyersburg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Wallace Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, and from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at Dyer County High School.

For more information visit the Dyersburg Funeral Home website. http://www.dyersburgfuneralhome.net/obituary/clint-wallace