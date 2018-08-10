Community members enjoy 2nd Annual “Fabulous Feud” fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.–Contestants took the stage of the Civic Center Friday for the Second “Fabulous Feud” dinner and game show.

The fabulous event full of energy and competition was hosted by Jackson-Madison County to raise money for the treats that will be distributed at the annual “Trunk or Treat.”

The event is held on Halloween where children of the community can come meet representatives from local organizations and agencies while participating in a safe trick or treating environment.

“I created the “Fabulous Feud” game show and dinner last year as a fundraiser for the Jackson Madison Co unty “Trunk or Treat” to bring our law enforcement and our elected officials of the community and everybody together to be able to participate together as part of that unity in the community,” says Jeff Wall.

Wall says a new addition to the game show this year is audience participation games where members of the audience are able to win cash prizes. Wall says they are hoping to raise around $15 to $20,000 from Friday’s event.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ own Tom Britt and Ariana Alexa also helped host the game show and announce local sponsors.