FBI seeks public’s help in finding Memphis-area fugitive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI in Memphis is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a fugitive from the area.

O.B. Hildson, 31, is wanted on federal charges of drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, and attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. The charges are from a March 2017 indictment, according to the FBI.

Hildson is a convicted felon and a known member of the Young Mob street gang in the Memphis area, the FBI says. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in a suspected drug ring operating in Memphis in 2016 and 2017.

Anyone with information on Hildson’s location is asked to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.