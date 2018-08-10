First year J-MC teachers celebrate first week at school with lunch delivery

JACKSON, Tenn.–Students aren’t the only ones transitioning into the new school year.

The Jackson-Madison County School District made a lunch delivery to all 138 first year school teachers as Friday marks the teachers’ first full week of school.

Many of the teachers at Andrew Jackson Elementary School were happy to be celebrated and enjoyed their lunch.

Third grade teacher Kasey Williams said she chose teaching to show kids they are important.

“It teaches kids that their are people that do care that do love them, that want them to succeed,” said Williams.

She also said she hase been getting use to school and enjoying getting to know her students.