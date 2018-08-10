Gubernatorial candidate makes stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean makes a stop in the hub city Friday.

Dean and representative Craig Fitzhugh stopped at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, where Fitzhugh endorsed Dean and his campaign for governor.

Dean says he hopes to use experience as former Nashville mayor to continue progress across the state.

“I’m pragmatic, I’ve got common sense. I’m gonna work to move Tennessee forward no matter what political part benefits. It’s about moving our state forward,” Dean said.

Dean says the stop also gave him a chance to meet more West Tennesseans and Fitzhugh’s supporters in his campaign for governor.

Dean is the democratic nominee for governor going into the Nov. 6 election.