Hundreds more expected in RIFA snack backpack program this year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Help feed hungry children in Jackson-Madison County. The Regional Inter-Faith Association said it expects to feed hundreds more kids this year through its Snack Backpack program.

“If they’re hungry, they’re not able to learn,” RIFA Marking and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said.

RIFA feeds Jackson-Madison County students every weekend through its Snack Backpack program. “We’re able to provide them with some food so they can come back Monday morning and be alert and ready to learn,” she said.

Dawkins said they plan to feed between 1,400 and 1,500 kids this year. That’s up from more than 1,200 in 2017 and more than 1,050 in 2016, according to Dawkins. “With more numbers means more food and more cost for this program,” she said.

Dawkins said this program runs mostly on donations.

RIFA estimated each snack backpack cost about $3.78. Dawkins said the entire program costs more than $150,000 a year just in food costs alone.

RIFA will host its 7th annual Pack the Bus food drive for the Snack Backpack program on Aug. 18. They need kid-friendly, easy-to-prepare food. “Popcorn, Pop-Tarts, can chicken noodle soup with the pop top, canned ravioli,” Dawkins said.

You can donate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 at five location in Jackson. Drop off donations at Walmart North (2196 Emporium Drive), Walmart South (2171 S Highland Ave), Kroger Lynwood (941 North Parkway), Kroger University (35 W University Parkway) and Food Giant Christmasville (2596 Christmasville Rd). Volunteers will also take monetary donations that day.