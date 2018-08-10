Local community fights prescription drug abuse with ‘Take Back Project’

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One local community takes a step toward fighting prescription drug abuse.

Count it. Lock it. Drop it. That’s what the Rx Take Back Project wants Tennesseans to do when getting rid of medications.

“That people are coming to get their prescription drugs obviously at a pharmacy, and so we wanted to make sure were expanding to local pharmacies across Tennessee to make sure people had as much access for their drug disposal needs,” said project manager of CLD Kristina Clark.

Clark says ‘Count it. Lock it. Drop it.’ was created to give more access to drug disposals.

“We started count it, lock it, drop it; it was for two reasons. We really wanted to increase the perception of harm, parents understanding that prescription drugs can be something that lead to a substance use disorder. But also access, of course either locking them up or finding proper disposal,” said Clark

Dr. Jay Phipps says even though McKenzie Regional Hospital will be closing in September, that the clinic will still remain open to the community.

“Just because the hospital’s closing, pharmacies and doctor’s offices are not. We’re here still taking care of patients doing just the same quality job we were before,” said President and pharmacist of Phipps Pharmacy, Dr. Jay Phipps.

Clark says having the disposals at the pharmacy is convenient for community members.

“We wanted to find additional places where if people were already going to be here their more likely to dispose of their meds,” said Clark.

For more information go to http://countitlockitdropit.org/