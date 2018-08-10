McNairy County man convicted of methamphetamine trafficking

JACKSON, Tenn. — A McNairy County man has been convicted in U.S. District Court of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jay Harris, 46, was convicted after a jury trial. Harris was accused of possession 98 grams of meth with intent to distribute, according to a news release.

The release says agents with the McNairy County Narcotics Unit went to Harris’ home in Finger to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

The release says investigators found a bag containing three and one-half ounces of ice and marijuana, as well as digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Harris attempted to fight the officers at the scene, the release says.

Harris’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The release says Harris has a long criminal history, including convictions for trafficking cocaine and morphine, as well as assault charges.

Harris faces up to live in prison.