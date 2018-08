Mugshots : Madison County : 8/09/18 – 8/10/18

1/22 Billy Utley Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

2/22 Charlotte Noonan Simple domestic assault

3/22 Cody Kulikowski Violation of community corrections

4/22 Devin Murphy Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/22 Harry Ridley Simple domestic assault

6/22 Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections

7/22 Hugh Starks Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/22 Jack Green Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



9/22 Jamael Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/22 James Randle Violation of community corrections, criminal impersonation

11/22 Javorris Long Schedule VI drug violations

12/22 Jennifer Vaughn Failure to appear



13/22 John Metcalf Violation of probation

14/22 Judy Swain Violation of probation

15/22 Julian Cross Driving on suspended

16/22 Kenyatta Palmer Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/22 Kevin Pawlowski Violation of community corrections

18/22 Michael Carter Violation of probation

19/22 Quanteous Anderson Violation of community corrections

20/22 Raybon Murphy Violation of community corrections



21/22 Robert Davis DUI, Violation of implied consent

22/22 Robert Williams Violation of community corrections













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.