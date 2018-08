Semi-truck overturns on I-40 Friday afternoon

JACKSON, Tenn. — An overturned truck blocked traffic in north Jackson Friday afternoon.

Police say the truck hauling scrap cars overturned on the exit ramp of interstate 40 east at exit 82.

The truck was the only vehicle involved and only minor injuries were reported.

Jackson police and the Jackson fire department responded due to a concern of a possible leak from the crash.