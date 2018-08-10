Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: John Kopmeier

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is 6th Grade ELA teacher John Kopmeier of Northeast Middle School. John Kopmeier has been a teacher for seven years. This is his third year teaching at Northeast Middle School.

“When I was in middle school, If you had told me I would talk in to a room full of people and present speech, stand up in front of a crowd and address them I would have laughed at you, I was so shy,” said Kopmeier

And he plans to continue in this field for years to come.

“I plan on taking this as far as it will go,” said Kopmeier. “I wanna teach as long as I can. I wanna work with students every single day. I would like to get a little bit more high education. I can be a better teacher.”

Kopmeier will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in August, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.