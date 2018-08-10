Tonight May be the Best Night to Spot the Perseid Meteor Shower

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Friday, August 10th

Isolated showers were seen falling in West Tennessee this afternoon but the chance for rain will drop dramatically after sunset with mostly clear skies overnight and temperatures in the middle 60s by Saturday morning. Tonight, might be the best night to spot the Perseid meteor shower this weekend, look to the northeast between midnight and dawn for the show! The shower will continue each night until early next week.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with stray showers and thunderstorms possible during the later hours of the afternoon and early evening. Most of West Tennessee should stay dry but where those showers form, there could be heavy rain and lightning. Find your Storm Team Weather updates on our website and social media for new information throughout the day! Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow! Later Saturday night, skies will be partly cloudy making it a bit more difficult to see the Perseid meteor shower, but visibility should be better Sunday night. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

