Warming Up Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Friday, August 10th

Happy Friday Everyone! A fairly nice start to our day with only a couple of very isolated showers. Highs today back around the mid 80’s with the chance of a pop up storm or two in the afternoon.

Saturday starts off in the upper 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds, Highs close to 90 in the afternoon.

The latest drought monitor was published today reflecting data from Tuesday, July 31st to this past Tuesday, August 7th. It shows the abnormally dry conditions have spread farther east in West Tennessee with a severe drought taking shape in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. Hopefully you’ve been able to get some rain since then but the chance for more showers is looking lower this weekend.

Have a great weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

