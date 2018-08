Wreck involving cattle truck shuts down highway in Gibson County

DYER, Tenn.–A wreck involving a cattle truck in Gibson County temporarily shuts down traffic.

Fire officials said a car hit the cattle truck on Broad street at Highway 45W in Dyer, causing the truck to spill about 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Officials said Highway 45W was closed from Broad Street to Orr Road due to the slick conditions while crews worked to clean up the fuel.