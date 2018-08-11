Lane College Dragons held Media Day Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane College Dragons will strap up and hit the field in three weeks. The Dragons held their 2018 Football Media Day Saturday morning.

Derrick Burroughs serves as the Athletic Director and Head Coach of the Dragons and says they ushered new elements to their program this year, including new players and a few new coaches.

Burroughs said the team has added a new Offensive Coordinator, as well as additions to the defensive side and he hopes those changes will add more wins to their record.

The Dragons went 2 and 8 overall and 1 and 5 in conference play last season.

“Hopefully that will help with the stability of our coaching staff along with a bunch of new players, so hopefully we will have a different and better result than last year,” said Burroughs.

The Dragons will open up their 2018 campaign in Memphis on September 1st in the Bluff City Kickoff Classic versus Lincoln University of Missouri.