Local cross country runners compete at Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of middle school and high school runners hit their respective courses Saturday morning at Jackson State Community College.

Organizers say within the 2018 West Tennessee Cross Country Jamboree, there were 4 different races, including 100+ runners in each race which represented around 30 different schools.

The Meet Director, Chris Clark, said the 4 different races included a middle school girls 1 mile race, as well as a boys 1 mile race.

The high school races were 2 miles each and each held a boys and a girls race. Clark is also the Head Cross Country Coach at Madison Academic High School and explains more on this year’s course.

“This year, the start and the finish are different from last year. The last couple of years we have been on the other side of campus. We needed to be on this side this year and it has been great,” said Clark.

The middle school races began at 9 am and the high school races followed at 10 am.

One hundred runners received metals and around 1,000 spectators were in attendance.

Winners:

Middle School Girls: Marcum Victoria – Augustine School

Middle School Boys: Will Douglass – Camden Middle School

High School Girls: Laurel Winn – Dresden High School

High School Boys: Evan Allen – Chester County High School