Meet Oreo from Saving the Animals Together

If you are looking for an active, loving companion, Oreo is the pup for you.

Oreo is an 8 month mixed breed dog. He currently weighs around 60 pounds but hasn’t quite stopped growing. Although he is a little shy when he first meets someone, he quickly warms up to people and seems to love everyone.

He likes to run, chase balls, and play tug. He is snuggler and likes to be next to, or in the lap of, his person. He gets along well with other dogs and enjoys playing with his foster brother and the other STAT dogs. If they would let him, he would like to play with the cats in his foster home.

Oreo would be best in a home without young children. He can be a typical boy when he plays and is still learning not to jump on people. Oreo is heart worm negative and is house broken.

To learn more about Oreo, or recieve information about adopting him or any other dog from STAT, visit SavingTheAnimalsTogether.org.