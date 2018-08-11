Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. – Saturday, August 11th

Happy Saturday! A weak cold front will approach west Tennessee in the afternoon hours and hang around through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms mainly through mid to late afternoon with highs around 90. Rain chances around 30%. Tonight, a few scattered storms early with patchy fog late, Lows in the upper 60’s. Sunday, A few showers and storms mainly south of I-40 with highs around 88. Chance of rain 20%.

The Perseid Meteor will be visible tonight and tomorrow night at times. Just look northeast overnight as between 60 to 70 meteors per hour or about 1 per minute will occur.

The latest drought monitor was published today reflecting data from Tuesday, July 31st to this past Tuesday, August 7th. It shows the abnormally dry conditions have spread farther east in West Tennessee with a severe drought taking shape in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. Hopefully you’ve been able to get some rain since then but the chance for more showers is looking lower this weekend.

Have a great weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – Facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com