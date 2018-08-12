First United Methodist Church pray over Humboldt students and staff

Humboldt, Tenn–

Going to sleep earlier, eating a bigger breakfast and buying supplies are all ways to prepare for school. At First United Methodist Church members are preparing by praying over students, teachers and staff of Humboldt Public Schools.

“We think its important that we partner with the schools, the students are not just the future they are now. We want to be the church that helps students,” said Pastor Allen Grant.

Though the Humboldt Public Schools are not the most populated mayor something believes it’s more reason to make sure their students and staff are prayed over.

“Eleven hundred and thirty, forty children, in our system, that’s a small system, if we can do something for a child in Humboldt Tennessee just with those numbers, you know we need to think again,” said Mayor Marvin Sikes.

Superintendent of Humboldt schools feels as though prayer is essential for getting through the school year.

“We always need prayer, we have so many challenges in our school system these days so im very appreciative of the community to invite me out and offer prayer,” said Dr. Versie Hamlett Superintendent of Humboldt City Schools.

The church handed out keychains to the students and staff to remind them of the prayers prayed over them.

“Yes I wish I had a backpack put I’m going to stick it on my purse to say that my purse has been blessed as well,” said Hamlett.

Pastor Grant says he hope that the key chains will remind the students of the church and God.

“I hope that when they put that on their backpack and when others say where did you get that and what does it mean, I hope the ones that have them recognize that god loves them, said Pastor Grant.

The First United Methodist Church will be hosting more backpacks prayers in the future.